NIA files chargesheet against six in killing of JK BJP secretary Anil Parihar, brother

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:28 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against six people, including three slain terrorists of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, in connection with the killing of Jammu and Kashmir state BJP secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in 2018. According to a spokesperson of the NIA, the chargesheet named Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt and Azad Hussain Bagwan, alleged to be over ground workers of the terror group, and charged them with various provisions of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The chargesheet was filed in a special court here. The NIA also named Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain in the chargesheet as accused who carried out the terror strike on November 1, 2018 in Kishtawar. However, all three were killed in encounters with security forces from September 2019 to January 2020.

Parihar and his brother were gunned down outside his house in 2018. During investigation, the NIA alleged that Sheikh, Butt and Bagwan, all residents of Kishtwar and arrested in November last year, had helped the three terrorists in carrying out the attack on the brothers.

The NIA said that the probe unearthed a larger conspiracy of these terrorists and the OGWs of the terror outfit to revive terrorism in the region of Chenab valley -- Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban in Jammu region. These terrorists not only carried out the murder of Parihar brothers but they carried out three other terrorist acts in Kishtwar in 2019. The NIA said that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori had devised ways and means to raise funds to sustain the activities of banned terror group for which they looted weapons from police to enhance their armed strength. The agency said further investigation continues against Saroori who is absconding.

