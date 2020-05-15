Left Menu
Health Minister visits quarantine centres in Yanam

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:30 IST
Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Friday visited the COVID-19 quarantine centres in Yanam, his home constituency and an enclave of the union territory in Andhra Pradesh, to take stock of the healthcare facilities at the centres. Official sources told PTI that those in quarantine included migrant workers. Yanam does not have any positive case of COVID-19 but the migrant workers from other places were kept in the centres. Yanam has come under the green zone, the sources said.

Rao held a meeting later with Regional Administrator of Yanam Shivraj Meena and officials of the Health Department in the region to acquaint himself with the steps taken to protect the people against the spread of the infection.

