Left Menu
Development News Edition

125 arrested in violent clashes in Hooghly's Telinipara

As many as 125 people were arrested in violent clashes that took place in Hoogly's Telinipara last week, police said on Friday.

ANI | Hooghly (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:35 IST
125 arrested in violent clashes in Hooghly's Telinipara
Subrata Gangopadhyay speaking to reporters in Hooghly on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 125 people were arrested in violent clashes that took place in Hoogly's Telinipara last week, police said on Friday. "Situation in Telinipara is now under control. We have arrested 125 people and recovered bombs in good numbers. The investigation is also underway. A woman has also been arrested for posting an objectionable video on social media," Subrata Gangopadhyay, DCP Headquarters, Chandannagar, Hooghly told reporters here.

On May 10, violent clashes took place between two groups in which at least 12 were injured. District Magistrate Yeluchuri Ratnakara Rao also promulgated orders under Section 144 of CrPC which prohibits of assembly of four or more people in an area. Internet services were also snapped in the area till May 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Poland appoints conservative interim Supreme Court head in judicial turmoil

Polands president appointed an ultra-conservative as new interim head of the Supreme Court on Friday after his predecessor resigned, deepening judicial and political turmoil ahead of a controversial presidential election.Aleksander Stepkows...

US retail sales plunged a record 16 per cent in April as virus hit

US retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The ...

US retail sales plunged a record 16 per cent in April as virus hit

US retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The ...

Third tranche of economic stimulus will help rural economy, boost farmers' income: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third tranche of economic stimulus announced by his government will help rural economy and boost farmers incomeI welcome todays measures announced by FM nsitharaman. They will help the rural e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020