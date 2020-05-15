Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi's sensitivity for farmers exemplary for whole world: Amit Shah

On the historic decision of agricultural marketing reform, the Home Minister said that the Modi government will bring a central law that would give farmers enough options to sell their produce at a better price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:38 IST
PM Modi's sensitivity for farmers exemplary for whole world: Amit Shah
This would not only increase their income but will also provide them with a better market, Shri Shah said. Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, today announced financial package agriculture and related fields, under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. Congratulating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister on this step, the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah said, "Modi Government believes that India's welfare lies in the welfare of its farmers. This unprecedented assistance given to farmers today shows PM Modi's foresight to make the country self-sufficient by empowering the farmers."

Talking about some of the important steps taken by the Union Government to help the farmers during the lockdown, the Home Minister said, "Modi government has given relief to the farmers in the lockdown by purchasing their crop worth Rs. 74,300 crore at minimum support price (MSP); transfers worth Rs.18,700 crores to farmer accounts under PM KISAN; Rs. 6,400 crores are given under crop insurance scheme ". According to Shri Shah, PM Modi's sensitivity towards farmers, even in adverse circumstances, is exemplary for the whole world.

On the package related to animal husbandry sector, the Home Minister said that due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the consumption of milk in the country was reduced by 20-25%, but the Modi government bought 111 crore litres of milk worth Rs 4,100 crore to aid the farmers". Shri Shah thanked the Prime Minister for the assistance of Rs. 5,000 crore is given to 2 crore farmers of the animal husbandry sector through today's announcements.

On the announcement of Rs. 1 lakh crore 'Agricultural Infrastructure Fund', the Home Minister said, "I am confident that under the leadership of PM Modi, the decision of forming an Rs. 1 lakh crore 'Agricultural Infrastructure Fund' by the Central Government would give a new direction to the agricultural sector and to the welfare of farmers in India".

By adopting a cluster-based approach and the decision to provide Rs 10,000 crore for Micro Food Enterprises would provide an unprecedented boost to the people associated with small enterprises like Mango, Saffron, Chilli and Bamboo, among others. This would not only increase their income but will also provide them with a better market, Shri Shah said.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister on the package related to the fisheries sector, the Home Minister said, "Modi government's decision to provide Rs. 20,000 crore to the fisheries sector under 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)', would give a boost to the infrastructure, its modernization, productivity and quality of output, as well as, generate new jobs in the sector".

Shri Shah said that the decisions to create the Rs. 15,000 crore 'Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund' for the animal husbandry sector; provide Rs. 4,000 crore for promoting medicinal farming and Rs. 500 crore for beekeeping would lead to unprecedented growth and development of these areas, along with an increase in income and employment.

On the historic decision of agricultural marketing reform, the Home Minister said that the Modi government will bring a central law that would give farmers enough options to sell their produce at a better price. After this, they would be able to do barrier-free inter-state trade, and through e-trading, their products will reach every nook and corner of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Poland appoints conservative interim Supreme Court head in judicial turmoil

Polands president appointed an ultra-conservative as new interim head of the Supreme Court on Friday after his predecessor resigned, deepening judicial and political turmoil ahead of a controversial presidential election.Aleksander Stepkows...

US retail sales plunged a record 16 per cent in April as virus hit

US retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The ...

US retail sales plunged a record 16 per cent in April as virus hit

US retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 per cent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy. The ...

Third tranche of economic stimulus will help rural economy, boost farmers' income: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the third tranche of economic stimulus announced by his government will help rural economy and boost farmers incomeI welcome todays measures announced by FM nsitharaman. They will help the rural e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020