19 people held, 547 vehicles penalised for defying lockdown: Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:57 IST
Nineteen people were held and challans issued to owners of 547 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic which prohibit normal movement in this district in western UP adjoining Delhi. "Five FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violations and 19 people arrested. A total of 1,180 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 547 of them, while another three were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said. As many as 6,300 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar till Friday 7 pm for defying the lockdown which came into force here on March 23, according to police data available with PTI.

So far 1,695 FIRs have been lodged and 7,394 people booked, while challans issued to 28,012 vehicles and 1,313 vehicles have been impounded for violating the lockdown norms, the data stated. The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, which bars assembly of four or more people, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions, remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned. As of Friday, 242 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including four deaths, while 169 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

