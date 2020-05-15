Property registration offices in Pune rural area to reopen

Property registration offices in non-containment zone areas in rural parts of Pune district will start functioning from May 18. A total of 18 registration offices in non-containment zone areas in Baramati, Shirur, Daund, Bhor, Velha, Indapur, Junnar, Ambegaon, Purandar, Mulshi, Maval and Khed tehsils will resume working.

"We have decided to reopen property registration offices in areas outside containment zones in the rural parts first. The staff at these offices will have to follow all the social distancing norms," said collector Naval Kishore Ram.