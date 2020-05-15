Left Menu
Centre's package will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs in Goa: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the new definition of MSME will also benefit the people of the state and the related package announced by the Centre will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:51 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the new definition of MSME will also benefit the people of the state and the related package announced by the Centre will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs. "The new definition of MSME will also benefit the people of Goa. The related package announced by Central Government will benefit over 20,000 MSMEs in Goa. We have requested all banks that they should start lending loans to mining, industrial and tourism sector. So, the various sectors can flourish again," Sawant told ANI.

"Mining tourism and industries sector should be given preference. Even if tourism is slow now, over the next six months tourism can be boosted with this additional liquidity. Small business in rural areas will be given loans," he said. The Chief Minister also welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's detailed breakup of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the state government was in the process of discussing how the Goa government would tap the benefits out of it.

Sawant also held a meeting with State-level bankers' committee where representatives from nationalised, private and rural banks were present. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore. (ANI)

