Fresh COVID-19 cases in Pauri Garhwal, Nainital; Uttrakhand's tally reaches 82

With three new positive cases of COVID-19, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state reached 82 on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With three new positive cases of COVID-19, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state reached 82 on Friday. According to a bulletin from the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, one of the three fresh COVID-19 cases was detected in district Pauri Garhwal while two cases were reported from Nainital.

The patients - two men aged 23 and 24 and an 11-year-old girl had all recently returned from Gurugram, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state now is 30, it said.

