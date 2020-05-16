24 migrant labourers killed in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 15 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with a DCM vehicle in the early hours of Saturday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said. "The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 15 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck. The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 am and 3.30 am," Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav told PTI

"The DCM truck was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer truck hit the DCM vehicle. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control," he said. When asked to elaborate further on the reasons which led to the incident, Yadav said, "We spoke to some of the survivors of the accident. Even they could not recall how the accident took place." PTI NAV SRY