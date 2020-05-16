4 more COVID-19 cases found in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 215
Of the new coronavirus cases found, three are from Hazaribagh and one is from East Singhbhum.
"Three more from Hazaribagh and one from East Singhbhum tested positive last night. Total 215 in Jharkhand," Kulkarni informed media. (ANI)
