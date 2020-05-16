Left Menu
Mayawati asks UP govt to take action against officers responsible for Auraiya mishap

BSP Chief Mayawati on Saturday blamed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government for the Auraiya mishap in which 24 migrant workers lost their lives after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:00 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday blamed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government for the Auraiya mishap in which 24 migrant workers lost their lives after the truck they were traveling in collided with another truck. She also demanded that the UP government should take action against those concerned.

"Uttar Pradesh CM said that officials will take care of the migrants who will be coming to or passing through the state. But officials are not taking it seriously because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya," said Mayawati while speaking to reporters. She also urged the Chief Minister to take action against the officials responsible whose negligence led to the incident and asked that bodies of the victims should be handed over to their families.

"Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should also be provided financial assistance," she added. She further appealed to the migrant workers not to travel on foot or in trucks and said that they should reach railway stations to pressurize governments to send them back to their homes.

"Expectant mothers are suffering; there was one incident wherein a woman walked for hours after she delivered a child. The states and the center both should ensure the safety of the laborers and should also ensure that they have food," said Mayawati. Adding that Congress too needs to tell its state governments to help migrant workers, she said that the Centre and the states should keep politics aside and help the migrant workers.

As many as 24 laborers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another vehicle in Auraiya on Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 3.30 am. All the laborers were mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

