Citizens expresses happiness over returning home via special trains

A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad arrived at New Delhi railway station on Saturday. Some of the passengers expressed happiness returning to their homes amid the lockdown and also thanked the authorities for starting the rail services. "I am very happy due to the train service. I was stuck in Ahmedabad. My children are waiting outside for me. Meeting them after two months," said Vijaylakshmi, a passenger told ANI.

It should be noted that, only asymptomatic passengers are being allowed to board these Special trains with confirmed tickets. Use of face masks are mandatory and thermal screening is being done ahead of departure. As per guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, movement of passenger as well as driver of vehicle transporting the passenger to and from the railway station will be allowed on the basis of confirmed e-ticket. (ANI)