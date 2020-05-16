Body found at brick kiln in UP identified

Body found at brick kiln in UP identifiedPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:14 IST
Body of a man found at a brick kiln in Shamli district three days ago has been identified, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Tarun. He was missing from Panipat in Haryana, they said. The body with injuries was found at the brick kiln at Kairana town on May 13, police added
PTI CORR SRY
ALSO READ
Shamli on path to become green zone after recovery of last of 17 patients
Shamli on path to become green zone after recovery of last of 17 patients
UP: 24 Tablighi members from Assam, Karnataka booked for 'spreading' COVID-19 in Shamli
After 10-day walk, migrant workers reach UP's Shamli
Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in Shamli, 3 held