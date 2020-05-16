Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal condoles death of migrants in accident in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:21 IST
Kejriwal condoles death of migrants in accident in UP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he was deeply disturbed by the death of laborers in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya and called for urgent steps to mitigate the plights of migrant workers traveling to their native states during the lockdown. His deputy Manish Sisodia said courage should be shown in opening up cities that we're turning into "graves" for laborers.

At least 24 migrant laborers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when two trucks collided in Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday. "Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant laborers keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The collision of the trucks, both carrying migrant laborers, occurred in Auraiya early in the morning. While one of the trucks was coming from Rajasthan, the other was from Delhi. When some of the labourers halted on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat Road to have tea at a local shop, the trailer truck hit the stationary vehicle. Police said most of the migrant laborers in both the vehicles were from Jharkhand and West Bengal. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, while advocating opening up of cities said no matter how many Shramik Special trains are run and night shelters set up, they cannot bear the "flood of displacement".

"The closed cities are turning into graves for hardworking laborers. We need to accept coronavirus and show courage in opening up cities. No matter how many Shramik Special trains and night shelters are there, they can not bear the flood of displacement," he tweeted. A large number of migrant workers from major urban industrial centers in the country have been moving with their families towards their home states, often walking and also in cramped trucks and other vehicles, during the nearly two-month-long lockdown due to COVID-19.

The Delhi government has suggested to the center that construction activities and movement of laborers within Delhi be allowed post-May 17 when the third phase of the lockdown is to end.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines records 11 new coronavirus deaths, 214 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the cap...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not facil...

Action against four cops for seeking bribe from chemist

Two policemen were suspended and two others transferred after they allegedly forcibly took away money from a medical shop owner and also demanded bribe from him at Navghar in Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The accused policem...

US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump

The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the invisible enemy, President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020