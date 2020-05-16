IG Kanpur inspects Auraiya accident site to submit report to CM

On the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur Mohit Agarwal on Saturday inspected the accident site in which 24 labourers were killed and will submit a detailed report. Yogi Adityanath has directed IG Kanpur to submit a report on the cause of the accident immediately.

Informing about the accident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said, "The incident took place at around 3:30 am. 24 people have died and around 15-20 have suffered injuries. Most of them are Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal." "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. "Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," he said.

"24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted & 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar & Jharkhand from Rajasthan," Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Auraiya said. Vice-Chancellor of Saifai Trauma Center and Medical University, Etawah, Dr Rajkumar said that so far 24 patients have been admitted here. There are about 10 patients who are critical and most of the patients are suffering from bone fractures and severe injuries.

"All those whose condition is stable, are being treated. 24 patients have been admitted here so far. All these patients are from almost the same state of Bihar. the addresses of some are yet to be confirmed. Possibly if they are from Nepal, this can also happen," Rajkumar said. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of labourers in Uttar Pradesh and said that workers are the main pillars of the country and their service and safety is the first duty of all of us.

"The news of the Auraiya road accident is very sad. All the states will have to collect information to help the people who are forced to walk to their states and share it to the concerned state for further action. Workers are the main pillars of the country and their service and safety is the paramount duty of all of us," Soren tweeted. (ANI)