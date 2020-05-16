Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Yagna' organized in Jammu city to beat Covid-19

After the coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 1000 mark, a ''Yagna" was organised in Jammu city by the pundits to beat the deadly virus.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 12:46 IST
'Yagna' organized in Jammu city to beat Covid-19
Yagna organsied in Jammu city on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After the coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 1000 mark, a ''Yagna" was organised in Jammu city by the pundits to beat the deadly virus.

"Our prayers will give people strength in these testing times. It will give them inner strength. They must all follow all the rules and abide by social distancing norm. They must stay indoors," said Mahanth Rohit Shastri while speaking to ANI.

According to Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded 1013 cases of coronavirus, out of which 513 have been cured and 11 have died. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines records 11 new coronavirus deaths, 214 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Saturday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and 214 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen to 12,305, most of which are in the cap...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not facil...

Action against four cops for seeking bribe from chemist

Two policemen were suspended and two others transferred after they allegedly forcibly took away money from a medical shop owner and also demanded bribe from him at Navghar in Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The accused policem...

US to donate ventilators to India to fight coronavirus: Trump

The US will donate ventilators to India to treat the COVID-19 patients and help it fight the invisible enemy, President Donald Trump has announced, as he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020