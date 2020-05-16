'Yagna' organized in Jammu city to beat Covid-19

After the coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 1000 mark, a ''Yagna" was organised in Jammu city by the pundits to beat the deadly virus.

"Our prayers will give people strength in these testing times. It will give them inner strength. They must all follow all the rules and abide by social distancing norm. They must stay indoors," said Mahanth Rohit Shastri while speaking to ANI.

According to Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded 1013 cases of coronavirus, out of which 513 have been cured and 11 have died. (ANI)