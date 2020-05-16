Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over death of migrant workers in road accident in UP's Auraiya

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government over the death of migrant labourers who were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. Vadra took to Twitter and wrote, "Auraiya's heart-rending incident has once again raised the question that after all what is the government thinking and not making proper arrangements for migrant labourers to go home? Why are buses not being run to transport labourers inside the state?"

"Either the government does not see anything or it is being oblivious to everything. Is the government's job left only for rhetoric?" she said in a series of tweet. Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

Informing about the accident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said, "The incident took place at around 3:30 am. 24 people have died and around 15-20 have suffered injuries. Most of them are Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal." "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

"Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," he said.