5 drown in Sone in J'khand, 2 missing

Five persons drowned in Sone river in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Saturday while taking bath in the water body while two others are missing, officials said. The incident occurred in Dumar Sota village in Kandi block when eight men, all locals, were taking bath in the river, BDO Johan Tudu and Circle Officer Rakesh Sahay said.

The bodies of five persons, in the age group of 19-30, were fished out while efforts are one to trace two other missing persons, they said. One person, who was part of the group, informed officials that the incident occurred when six others tried to save one of their friends from drowning, they added.

Sahay said the families of the deceased will receive assistance under government welfare schemes..