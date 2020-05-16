Left Menu
Centre approves modified DPR of Ujh Multipurpose Project in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:41 IST
The Centre has given approval to a modified detailed project report (DPR) of the Ujh Multipurpose Project (MPP) in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 9,167 crore, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The Central Advisory Committee for consideration of techno-economic viability of major and medium irrigation, flood control and multipurpose project proposals accepted the project proposal subject to certain conditions, he said.

The proposal was approved keeping in view its strategic importance from Indus Waters Treaty angle for utilisation and regulation of waters flowing across the border, the spokesman said. The modified Ujh MPP is located on river Ujh, one of the main tributaries of river Ravi, in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A 116.00 m high dam is proposed at the river with full reservoir level (FRL) at 608 m. The proposed dam site is Barbari village about 1.6 km downstream of Panchtirthi. The powerhouse site is approximately 9.5 km downstream of the dam site near Deoli village.

The spokesman said the advisory committee of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) accorded approval to the modified DPR of the MPP project at a meeting chaired by Union Secretary U P Singh recently. While according approval to the project, the committee directed that "for ensuring consumptive utilisation of water beyond already envisaged through project, possibility of additional utilisation should be explored at the earliest so that the water released to generate hydropower may not flow out of the country and such project should be implemented on priority", the spokesman said.

The DPR of Ujh MPP was initially prepared by the Indus Basin Organisation of the Central Water Commission in 2013. The spokesman said the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in Jammu and Kashmir framed a modified proposal of Ujh MPP for inclusion of the additional culturable command area (CCA) of 23973 hectares (Ha) beyond scope of the already approved project.

Earlier, the CCA to be irrigated under the project was proposed as 16743 Ha, with the proposed irrigation intensity of 187 per cent. He said total CCA has changed from 16743 Ha to 40716 Ha, with the proposed irrigation intensity of 189 percent, while the irrigation potential of the project works out as 76929 Ha.

"The crop water requirement has been assessed as 557.19 million cubic metre (MCM). In addition to this, drinking water and industrial water requirements have been assessed as 18.92 MCM and 20 MCM respectively. Evaporation losses have tentatively been assessed as 42 MCM," he said, adding that the total consumptive water requirement works out to be 638.11 MCM excluding the environmental flow to the tune of 97.66 MCM. He said the installed capacity of the main powerhouse of the MPP has been envisaged as 186 MW.

In addition to that, a dam to power house comprising four units of 2.5 MW each has been proposed to harness the hydro-electric potential of the water meant for environmental releases. The total installed capacity is 196 MW, the spokesman said..

