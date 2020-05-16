Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarnagar border points sealed, officials to help incoming migrant workers reach home

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:49 IST
Muzaffarnagar border points sealed, officials to help incoming migrant workers reach home

All entry points to Muzaffarnagar district here have been sealed with extra police personnel posted to halt incoming migrant workers travelling on foot following a series of accidents that led to many deaths, an official said on Saturday. Strict vigil is in place with extra police force deputed led by one officer in each border checkpoint of the district.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here that eight officers have been deputed to each entry point into the district to prevent the migrant workers from moving further. She said the borders along the neighbouring districts of Meerut, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli were sealed. The officials are responsible for providing shelter and food till arrangements are made to send them to their respective homes, she said.

In the early hours of Satruday, at least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying migrant workers, on a highway near Auraiya in the state in the early hours of Saturday. In neighbouring Shamli district, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur and Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal visited the banks of Yamuna river running throughout the district along the Haryana border to keep a check on the situation.

They have taken necessary measures after a recent incident of several migrant workers crossing the river into UP from Haryana in the night..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

FM announces hike in FDI in defence production; ban on certain imports of defence weapons

To boost Make in India in defence production, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said FDI limit in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent while some weapons and platforms will be banned for imports....

All eyes on Germany as Bundesliga football returns

The Bundesliga returns to action on Saturday with the resumption of the first top European league since the coronavirus lockdown watched closely to see if it provides a blueprint for other competitions. Matches will be played behind closed ...

J&K police helps critically ill boy reach hospital in Jammu amid lockdown

A minor boy, who is suffering from brain tumour, was shifted to Super Specialty Hospital here on Saturday from his residence in Udhampur district after police stepped in to facilitate his movement amid the ongoing lockdown. Rohit Kumar, a r...

COVID-19: One dies, 48 new cases in AP; Mulls free bus ride for migrant labourers

With 48 more testing positive for COVID-19, the total cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,355 while one died due to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 49, even as the state government was gearing up to run free buses for migrant wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020