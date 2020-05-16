Cyclone Amphan: IGC initiates various measures with Bengal and Odisha, directs fishing boats to return to harbour
In view of cyclone build-up, the Indian Coast Guard has initiated various measures in co-ordination with West Bengal and Odisha and its vessels are directing fishing boats to return to harbour.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:05 IST
"Indian Coast Guard has initiated various measures in co-ordination with West Bengal and Odisha. ICG vessels are directing fishing boats to return to harbour and giving warming in the local language," said CPRO Kolkata, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.
The Private forecaster Skymet Weather has said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan.It also stated that the sea conditions would be rough between May 17 and 20. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days.
