West Bengal govt offers Rs 2 lakh each to kin of Auraiya road mishap victims

Condoling the death of 25 migrant labourrers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Saturday offered compensation for the family of the deceased.

"Government of West Bengal offers its condolences over the unfortunate death of persons in Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. They died in UP, on their way home in Purulia. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh per head is reaching next of the kin here as soon as possible," read an official statement by the State Home Department.

As many as 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya on Saturday morning.(ANI)