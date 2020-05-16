FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route to be raised from 49 pc to 74 pc

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in defense manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49 percent to 74 percent.

In the fourth tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, she also stated that time-bound defense procurement process and faster decision making will be ushered in by setting up of a Project Management Unit (PMU) to support contract management, a realistic setting of General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) of weapons/platforms and overhauling trail and testing procedures.

Sitharaman, who was addressing media persons along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and other senior officials of the ministry, said that a list of weapons/platforms for a ban on import with year-wise timelines will be notified and there will be indigenization of imported spares.