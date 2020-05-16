Policeman shot dead by militants in J-K's Kulgam

A police head constable was killed after militants attacked a security forces' party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official said. Militants fired upon the police and CRPF deployment party at Main Chowk at Frisal in the South Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said head constable Mohammad Amin was injured in the firing. The injured policeman was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.