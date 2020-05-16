Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM assures safe home trip for guest workers,appeals against journey on foot

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:28 IST
TN CM assures safe home trip for guest workers,appeals against journey on foot

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to guest workers stranded in Tamil Nadu not to undertake journey on foot to their home states and assured them that plans are afoot to facilitate the return of 10,000 migrant labourers every day. He pointed out that as many as 55,473 guest workers have been sent to their home states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and north eastern States in the last 10 days.

Against the backdrop of distressing reports of several migrant workers undertaking risky journeys on foot and the killing of 24 labourers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh today,Palaniswami said the 55,000 plus people were sent by 43 trainswith the concurrence of the respective state governments. "It has been planned to send about 10,000 migrant workers daily with the approval of the state governments concerned," he said in an official release here.

The Tamil Nadu government has been taking all steps to coordinate and facilitate their staggered journey based on the workers' choice and the permission of the respective state governments, he said. Since the state government has been making all arrangements and bearing the transportation cost, including the train fare,"I appeal to migrant labourers to not undertake journey on their own either on foot or through vehicles." Palaniswami urged them to stay put in their respective places of stay in Tamil Nadu till such time they were sent by trains.

At least one lakh migrant workers are stuck in several regions of Tamil Nadu, including Tirupur, Coimbatore, Chennai andVellore and most of them want to be sent back home to theirhome states..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee...

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar Sadar SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been s...

Rlys ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.

Rlys ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers Piyush Goyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020