J-K seeks evacuation of UT residents from Oman, Dubai and Iran

After the evacuation of local students from Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approached the Centre with a request to bring back residents of the union territory stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran under its 'Vande Bharat Mission'. The request was made by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam in a letter to Union Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, an official spokesperson said. The chief secretary has sought personal intervention of the foreign secretary in prioritising the evacuation of residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran. In his letter, Subrahmanyam informed the foreign secretary that the evacuation of the students from Bangladesh as part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' is being greatly appreciated by the people of the UT.

"The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also received requests from its residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran for their early evacuation. Their prolonged stay abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic has made them restless and fearful of catching the disease in a foreign country. "They are also desirous of celebrating 'Eid' on May 25 in Jammu and Kashmir," the chief secretary wrote to the foreign secretary and requested for his personal intervention in bringing the Jammu and Kashmir residents back from these countries.