Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:11 IST
ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 16, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENTS -- DEL84 New Delhi: Hit-and-runs, collisions and even a train speeding down the tracks have killed scores of migrants since the lockdown began and injured many more making a perilous journey home along roads that are empty, winding and seemingly endless. DL-LOCKDOWN-MIGRATION -- DEL86 New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Weary and exhausted, Ramavati Devi feeds her one-year-old grandson and keeps an eye on another as she waits for her son and seven-month pregnant daughter-in-law under the shade of a Metro pillar near the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

LOCKDOWN-NONMIGRANTS-STUDY -- DEL37 New Delhi: Almost two months into the coronavirus-induced lockdown, non-migrant workers in Delhi have seen their average weekly incomes drop by at least 57 per cent, according to a combined study done by a US and a Canadian universities. PHOTOGRAPH-MIGRANT-STORY -- DES7   New Delhi: PTI's photograph of a man on the phone, his face twisted in grief, was circulated widely on social and news media and resulted in help being provided to him to reach his home in Bihar. PTI photographer Atul Yadav recounts his meeting with Rampukar Pandit on a Delhi roadside and the powerful image that captured the tragedy of migrants across India.

OD-VIRUS-SURVIVORS -- CES5 Kendrapara/Bhubaneswar: Grit and patience hold the key to triumph over the deadly COVID-19, say survivors of the disease in Odisha, one of whom is a plucky 17-year-old girl..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Flight carrying 181 Indians from Dubai lands in Kochi

An Air India Express flight carrying 181 stranded Indians from Dubai landed at the Cochin International Airport here on Saturday as part of the second phase of the Central governments ambitious Vande Bharat Mission. This is the first evacua...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips to lowest since March 9

The daily toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy fell to 153 on Saturday, its lowest since March 9, against 242 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 875 from 789 on Friday. The ...

India to export non-medical, non-surgical masks worth USD 1 bn in next 3 mths: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council on Saturday said it will ensure exports of non-medical and non-surgical masks worth USD 1 billion in the next three months after the government eased restrictions on outbound shipments of these products. Dir...

R'than CM directs officials to set up online employment exchange for labourers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday issued directions for setting up of an online employment exchange for labourers to help them find jobs amid the ongoing lockdown, an official statement said. The online employment exchange w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020