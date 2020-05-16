ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 16, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENTS -- DEL84 New Delhi: Hit-and-runs, collisions and even a train speeding down the tracks have killed scores of migrants since the lockdown began and injured many more making a perilous journey home along roads that are empty, winding and seemingly endless. DL-LOCKDOWN-MIGRATION -- DEL86 New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Weary and exhausted, Ramavati Devi feeds her one-year-old grandson and keeps an eye on another as she waits for her son and seven-month pregnant daughter-in-law under the shade of a Metro pillar near the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

LOCKDOWN-NONMIGRANTS-STUDY -- DEL37 New Delhi: Almost two months into the coronavirus-induced lockdown, non-migrant workers in Delhi have seen their average weekly incomes drop by at least 57 per cent, according to a combined study done by a US and a Canadian universities. PHOTOGRAPH-MIGRANT-STORY -- DES7 New Delhi: PTI's photograph of a man on the phone, his face twisted in grief, was circulated widely on social and news media and resulted in help being provided to him to reach his home in Bihar. PTI photographer Atul Yadav recounts his meeting with Rampukar Pandit on a Delhi roadside and the powerful image that captured the tragedy of migrants across India.

OD-VIRUS-SURVIVORS -- CES5 Kendrapara/Bhubaneswar: Grit and patience hold the key to triumph over the deadly COVID-19, say survivors of the disease in Odisha, one of whom is a plucky 17-year-old girl..