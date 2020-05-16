Lockdown: 127 Afghans to return on special flight from Pune

Lockdown: 127 Afghans to return on special flight from PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:44 IST
A total of 127 Afghanistannationals stranded in Pune due to the coronavirus-inducedlockdown will be flown on a special flight to their country onSunday, a district official said here
A special Kam Air flight will land at PuneInternational Airport on Sunday afternoon with 17 Indians andwill return with 127 Afghanistan nationals, said CollectorNaval Kishore Ram on Saturday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Kam Air
- Afghanistan