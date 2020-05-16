Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 90,000 cr package will reduce burden of DISCOMs, says Power Minister

The Union Ministry of Power has written to all States and Union Territories, informing them about Rs 90,000 crore financial package to help the stressed DISCOMs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:09 IST
Rs 90,000 cr package will reduce burden of DISCOMs, says Power Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Power has written to all States and Union Territories, informing them about Rs 90,000 crore financial package to help the stressed DISCOMs. The communication in this regard has been sent on May 14, the Ministry of Power in a statement on Saturday.

"The package for power sector will significantly reduce the burden of Discoms for maintaining the distribution of electricity as supplied by Gencos/Transcos during these difficult times," said RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power. The Central government had on May 13 decided to make an infusion of liquidity of Rs 90,000 crore through Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Under this intervention, REC and PFC would extend special long term transition loans up to 10 years to DISCOMs, the statement said. The letter sent to States and Union Territories mentions that REC and PFC shall immediately extend loans to DISCOMs, which have headroom for further borrowing within the working capital limits prescribed under the UDAY.

Further, the DISCOMs that do not have headroom under the UDAY working capital limits but have receivables from the State government in the form of electricity dues and subsidy not disbursed will also be eligible for these loans to the extent of receivables from the State government, the statement adds. Since these loans are long term and are not against the working capital requirement of the DISCOMs, with repayment security from the State government, the UDAY working capital limits will not be applicable, says the Ministry.

In addition, the respective States may request for relaxation of the limit to the Centre for the DISCOMs that do not have receivables from States or headroom available under the working capital limits imposed under UDAY. The letter states that the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has adversely affected the power sector finances, creating a situation of acute liquidity crisis across the value chain in the power sector as a consequence.

In this situation, the liquidity infusion in the power sector value chain will help to tide over the cash flow problem. This money will help DISCOMs to repay most of the money that they owe to power generators (Gencos) and transmission companies (Transcos). It will help restart the virtuous cycle of cash flow in the power sector, the statement adds. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies after tree falls on him

A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty OSD to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.Arshad wa...

Study reveals dreaming brain tunes out the outside world

Scientists have shown that the brain suppresses information from the outside world such as the sound of a conversation, during the sleep phase linked to dreaming. This ability could be one of the protective mechanisms of dreams. The CNRS an...

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district in the country and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the corona...

People detained for misusing tokens issued for liquor sale in TN

Around 10 to 15 people were detained by the police here on Saturday after they were found standing in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop, with duplicate copies of the token issued to them. Inspector Udhayakumar said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020