Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surveillance system for COVID-19 in urban areas should be strengthened: Health Ministry guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:14 IST
Surveillance system for COVID-19 in urban areas should be strengthened: Health Ministry guidelines

Surveillance system for COVID-19 in urban areas should be strengthened and strict perimeter control be maintained in containment zones with Section 144 enforced to ensure people remain in their dwelling units, according to the health ministry's guidelines on coronavirus management in urban settlements released on Saturday. In most of the cities or towns, the disease surveillance system is not as well organised as in the rural areas, the health ministry guidance document for preparedness and response to COVID-19 in urban settlements said, asserting that this is more so pronounced in these urban settlements. "Hence, the surveillance system shall be strengthened for surveillance and contact tracing mechanism. This would include identification of the health workers in the health posts/dispensaries, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, municipal health staff, sanitation staff, community health volunteers and other volunteers etc," the guidance document said.

An orientation training will be organised by the Chief Medical Officer or Executive Health Officer to train the identified surveillance workers which would emphasize on the basic information on COVID-19, orientation on basic Dos and Don'ts with focus on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, environmental sanitation and use of face covers/masks. The training would also emphasise on active case search through questionnaire during field visit, listing and tracking of contacts, recording temperature with handheld thermometer, recording oxygen saturation with pulse oximeter, identification of high risk individuals based on contact history, age, and co-morbidities, inter-personal communication with households for creating awareness on COVID-19 and other essential health service, addressing stigma, health seeking behaviour and other issues, and establishing rapport with the community.

Informal settlements within cities that may have mushroomed due to migration have inadequate housing and poor living conditions, the document noted. According to 2011 Census, there are 2,613 towns/cities such settlements with 6.54 crore population residing in 1.39 crore households, representing 17.4 of all urban population, they said, adding that this would have increased in number further since the last few years. An incident commander of appropriate seniority would be identified depending upon the geographic extent of the settlements and its population size and the commander will identify its planning, operation, logistics and finance teams to implement the preparedness measures to respond to a COVID outbreak, the guidelines said.

The incident commander shall report to the municipal commissioner, they said. A coordination mechanism shall also be evolved under the leadership of Incident Commander and would comprise of representatives from Health, Women and Child Development, Integrated Child Development Services, Housing & Urban Affairs, Public Health Engineering Wing, Swachh Bharat Mission, elected representatives, prominent NGOs already serving the area, community leaders, etc, the guidelines state.

The COVID containment plan for these urban settlements will address the key challenges specific to these areas and implementation of this plan will ensure that the core capacities are available to respond to COVID-19, the document said. Non-COVID services especially immunization, management of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health services should continue to be provided in these areas, they said.

"There will be community mobilization to adopt COVID-related behaviour for lifestyle changes. This would include practising frequent hand washing, following respiratory etiquettes, ban spitting in public places, following social distancing and promotion of masks/face covers, avoiding consumption of gutkha, paan, cigarettes/bidis etc. Social distancing will be a major challenge due to many people crammed into very small living spaces, the document states.

"While sleeping the distancing can be achieved to an extent by sleeping in opposite direction in a manner that head end of one person faces the leg of the other. Social distancing should be practiced particularly in community water points, public toilets, PDS distribution points, health centers etc," it said. A contingency plan will also be in place to move high-risk population to alternative or temporary sites, the guidelines said.

Social media should be used with appropriate messages to target these population and for refuting fake news and community groups should also popularize adoption of Aarogya Setu application, the document said. Most of the inhabitants of such communities are daily wage workers, who might be compelled to go outside for work, hence, strict perimeter control must be enforced to regulate entry and exit from the containment zone, the document said. "Section 144 under CrPC will be enforced to ensure people remain in their dwelling units. The local administration however must make every effort to maintain supply of essential commodities (food, milk, groceries, medicine and other essential supplies) in such an area," the guidelines stated. If feasible, the relief centers in the containment zone may be geo-tagged and information may be made available through mobile applications, it said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies after tree falls on him

A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty OSD to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.Arshad wa...

Study reveals dreaming brain tunes out the outside world

Scientists have shown that the brain suppresses information from the outside world such as the sound of a conversation, during the sleep phase linked to dreaming. This ability could be one of the protective mechanisms of dreams. The CNRS an...

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district in the country and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the corona...

People detained for misusing tokens issued for liquor sale in TN

Around 10 to 15 people were detained by the police here on Saturday after they were found standing in long queues outside a government-run TASMAC liquor shop, with duplicate copies of the token issued to them. Inspector Udhayakumar said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020