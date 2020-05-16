Anand Sharma hits out at govt over 'grand clearance sale' of national assets during pandemic

Anand Sharma hits out at govt over 'grand clearance sale' of national assets during pandemicPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:24 IST
The coronavirus pandemic does not give the government any authorisation to destroy parliamentary democracy and embark on a "grand clearance sale" of national assets and resources, Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday. His reaction came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a series of long-pending reforms for the defence sector which included making provisions for separate budgetary outlay to procure Indian-made military hardware, increasing the FDI limit and generating a year-wise negative list of weapons which can't be imported.
The Congress leader said such decisions require a broader national consensus, and sought a national debate on it. "Corona pandemic and lock-down does not give government any authorisation to destroy Parliamentary democracy and embark on a grand clearance sale of national assets and resources," the former Union minister said on Twitter.
"My question to PM Narendra Modi is: whether opening up of defence, Airspace and Aerospace to foreign companies will make a Aatm Nirbhar Bharat? Let there be a national debate," he said. Sharma said taking sensitive and strategic policy decisions that have a direct bearing on national security and self reliance without a broader national consensus raises fundamental questions. "Does the government have a mandate to take arbitrary decisions that will have far reaching implications," he asked.
Sitharaman, a former defence minister, also announced corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, a nearly 200-year-old organisation that operates 41 ammunition production facilities across the country. The decision is aimed at enhancing efficiency in functioning of the organisation. PTI SKC DPB DPB
