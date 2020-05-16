COVID-19: 3 deaths in Malegaon, Nashik case count touches 782

Malegaon continued to be the coronavirus hotspot in Nashik district with the city accounting for three COVID-19 deaths that took place over the past couple of days as well as six of the seven new cases detected on Saturday, health officials said. Malegaon now accounts for 608 of the 782 cases in Nashik district, and 34 of the 36 deaths due to the infection, they said.

"The three deaths took place between May 12-15 but their reports returned positive for the virus now. Malegaon also accounts for 428 of the 540 people who have been discharged after recovery from the infection," an official said. "The recovery rate is satisfactory and will improve.

The situation in Malegaon is also changing. The number of positive patients is reducing and those getting discharged from hospitals is rising" said Collector Suraj Mandhare..