Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 91

Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 91PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:22 IST
Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, the highest single day spike, bringing the virus count to 91, a state health department bulletin said. Of the total cases, four each were reported from Dehradun and Udhamsingh Nagar districts and one from Nainital district, a state health department bulletin said.
There has been an abrupt rise in coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand ever since migrants began returning in droves from different parts of the country including highly infected states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, health officials here said. The patients from Dehradun include a 32-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 15-year-old and a 10 year-old-boy. The four patients from US Nagar district include two young men aged 18 years, a 41-year-old man and another man aged 23 years. The lone case from Nainital is a 20-year-old man.
