ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:46 IST
NDMA develops online dashboard to facilitate seamless movement of migrant workers across states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For information regarding movement of migrants and to facilitate the smooth movement of stranded persons across states, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed an online dashboard - National Migrant Information System (NMIS) - on the existing NDMA-GIS portal. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to Chief Secretaries on Saturday that the portal will maintain a central repository and help the sending as well as receiving state/district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly.

"This system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers. It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall COVID response work," he said. An official release said that the online portal would maintain a central repository on migrant workers and help in speedy inter-state communication/co-ordination to facilitate their smooth movement to native places. It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall COVID-19 response work.

"The key data pertaining to the persons migrating has been standardized for uploading such as name, age, mobile no., originating and destination district, date of travel etc., which states are already collecting. States will be able to visualize how many people are going out from where and how many are reaching destination states. The mobile numbers of people can be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID-19," the release said. Bhalla referring to key features of NMIS in his letter and said that states can upload the batch file of individual data on the portal.

"As many states have already collected migrant data, this can be integrated through Application Programming Interface (API)," the letter said. The letter also said it will also generate a unique ID for each migrant, which can be used for all transactions.

The nodal ministries of government can also monitor the movement of migrants through this portal,it said. (ANI)

