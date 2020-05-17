One dead, two injured following landslide in J-K's Ramban

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help revive business activities, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources. The idea, already implemented between South ...
Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive a second time for the new coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected again while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier. All the ...
Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuelas total to 504 illnesses,...
Heavy police force has been deployed in Hindpiri area, a COVID-19 red zone, after locals resorted to stone-pelting against CRPF personnel on Saturday, the district administration said. The situation has been brought under control, Deputy Co...