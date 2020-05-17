Left Menu
COVID-19: Health, social distancing norms followed during evaluation of exam answer sheets in UP

Teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj are evaluating board exam answer sheets while maintaining social distance at the centre amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2020 09:09 IST
COVID-19: Health, social distancing norms followed during evaluation of exam answer sheets in UP
Teachers evaluate exam sheets while maintaining social distance in Prayagraj on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj are evaluating board exam answer sheets while maintaining social distance at the centre amid COVID-19 pandemic. The centre was sanitised and thermal screening of teachers was also conducted before entry at the venue.

YC Tripathi, Principal, Bharat Scout and Guide Inter College said, "We're following all government guidelines. Thermal screening of teachers is being done and the premises has been sanitised." According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 4,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 95 deaths while the country's count has reached 85,940. (ANI)

