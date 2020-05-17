Assam COVID-19 count reaches 95

A youth tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 95 on Sunday. The new case has been identified from Sibsagar district of the state.

"One young boy from Sibsagar has tested COVID-19 positive. Total positive cases rise to 95 in Assam," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. The state has 50 active coronavirus cases so far with two deaths. (ANI)