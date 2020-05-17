Assam COVID-19 count reaches 95
A youth tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 95 on Sunday.ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 17-05-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 10:01 IST
A youth tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 95 on Sunday. The new case has been identified from Sibsagar district of the state.
"One young boy from Sibsagar has tested COVID-19 positive. Total positive cases rise to 95 in Assam," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. The state has 50 active coronavirus cases so far with two deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- COVID
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Sibsagar
ALSO READ
Assam to open its borders with other NE states from Sunday
Lockdown: Assam allows reopening of liquor outlets across state
Assam CM seeks views, suggestions of journalists on lockdown situation
People stranded in green, red zones outside Assam urged to defer return
Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals