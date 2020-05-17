Left Menu
Community health surveillance conducted through grassroots workers in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dehradun district administration has been using technological surveillance as well as community surveillance through grassroots workers in containment zones.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-05-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 10:25 IST
Asha workers and health workers conduct community surveys in Uttarakhand. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dehradun district administration has been using technological surveillance as well as community surveillance through grassroots workers in containment zones. Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastav said that there is a frequent entry of migrants in Uttarakhand these days, some of them have tested positive for coronavirus due to which the challenge for administration has increased.

"As migrants are moving across the border, and some of the people who entered the state, have tested positive due to which the challenges faced by the administration have increased. These people who have tested positive have been sent to quarantine facility and are not allowed to meet anyone," Srivastav said. He said that the administration has made arrangements for monitoring at two levels. "Monitoring is being done through technology and it is being done at grassroots Level in which ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and teachers have been engaged, these people go door to door to conduct a survey in containment zones," he said.

According to the District Magistrate, during grassroots level monitoring these workers go door to door to see if anyone has any infection, cough, cold or fever and if someone is not coming out of the house for a survey and violating the norms, a lawsuit is also being filed under the Disaster Management Act. "We conduct a survey in homes that are in containment zones. We ask people if they have any health-related problem and if they have a history of any health issue. We also check their temperature," Kanchan Bansal, an Asha Worker told ANI. (ANI)

