Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-05-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 12:20 IST
Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on May 9, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poonch
- Degwar
- Pak
- Indian Army
- Kashmir