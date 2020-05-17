Left Menu
Lockdown extended in TN till May 31, public transport to resume in 25 districts

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:43 IST
Lockdown extended in TN till May 31, public transport to resume in 25 districts

The COVID-19 lockdown was on Sunday extended till May 31 in Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister K Palaniswami who announced new relaxations such as resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months. In 12 other districts, including Chennai, there will be no change in the curbs and will continue as they existed during the third phase of lockdown, set to end on Sunday, he added.

Citing consultations with top officials, public health and medical experts, he said the lockdown is extended till May 31 and the curbs including bar on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places and relaxations already in force will continue throughout the state. Palaniswami announced new relaxation in curbs for 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal and Karur, where people could avail government and private bus transportation for commute within the district and they do not need "TN e-pass," (permission for travel), he said.

Effective March 24 evening, public transport ceased to operate in the state as part of lockdown measures..

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

General Atlantic pics 1.34 pc stake in Jio platforms for Rs 6,598.38 cr

Following footsteps of Facebook, General Atlantic has picked up 1.34 per cent stake in the digital unit of Reliance Industries for Rs 6,598.38 crore, the Mukesh Ambani firm said on Sunday. The investment in Jio Platforms will be GAs largest...

143 Afghan nationals flown back from Pune in special flight

Over 140 Afghan nationals, stranded in Pune due the lockdown, were flown back to Kabul in a special flight on Sunday, an official said. The flight took off from the Pune airport in the afternoon, the official said.A special flight of KAM Ai...

Following are the top stories at 1715 hours NATION DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD-FM-ECO PACKAGE Eco stimulus Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs, suspend new bankruptcy filings New Delhi The Centre on Sunday announced plans to privatise PSUs ...

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DEL60 UP-LD LOCKDOWN-TRUCKS 3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in UP Muzaffarnagar Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers duri...
