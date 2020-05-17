Mumbai: Fisherman kills colleague over Rs 150, held

A 22-year-old fisherman has been arrested for allegedly killing a colleague over a Rs 150 dispute in Sewri in the metropolis, police said on Sunday. Hussain Shaikh (22) killed Riyaz Shaikh (28) on Saturday after the latter refused to give him his share of Rs 150 from the fish business, an official said.

"The incident happened near Orange Gate in Mazgaon. Hussain was nabbed from a boat in Ferry Wharf. He confessed and has been charged with murder," he added.