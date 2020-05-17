With 123 more patients, total 5,083 COVID-19 cases in Raj; two more deaths reported

Two deaths and 123 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said. The deaths were reported from Jaipur, taking the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state to 128, they said.

A total of 123 fresh cases were reported on Sunday and 37 of them are from Jaipur alone. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,083, the officials said. The 37 cases in Jaipur include 14 from jails (12 from central jail and two from district jail), an official said.

Dungarpur and Udaipur reported 18 and 16 cases respectively while 11 cases were reported from Jodhpur, 10 from Rajsamand, seven from Sikar, six from Pali, five from Bikaner, two each from Jhunjhunu and Kota and one each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dausa, Jalore, Karauli, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Sawaimadhopur. As many as 128 COVID-19 patients have died, 2,992 patients have recovered so far and there are 1,963 active cases in the state as of now, according to the state government's data..