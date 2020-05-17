Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auraiya road accident: Two more migrant workers die, toll rises to 26

PTI | Auraiya | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:30 IST
Auraiya road accident: Two more migrant workers die, toll rises to 26

Two of the 36 migrant workers, injured in a road accident on early Saturday morning at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, died, raising the death toll in the mishap to 26, said local police.. A total of 24 migrant workers had died and 36 injured at 3.05 am on Saturday when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime and 43 people rammed into the back of a stationary truck with many other migrant workers sitting in it near a roadside eatery on National Highway in Auraiya.

In a statement issued here, the Auraiya Police said the accident took place near Shivji Dhaba in Tikauli village involving a trailer truck and a mini-truck with both the vehicles falling into a ditch by the roadside. “In the accident, 26 migrant labourers died, while 34 others sustained injuries,” the statement said, updating the casualty figures.

A case has been registered against the drivers, owners and transporters of both the vehicles under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Act and the Motor Vehicles Act at Kotwali police station in Auraiya. Investigations are going on in this regard, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the drivers, owners and transporters of both the vehicles.

The accident in Auraiya is the latest one in a string of mishaps involving migrant workers returning to their native states amid the coronavirus lockdown. Most of the victims were sitting on sacks of lime powder loaded on the trailer, and were crushed when the vehicles overturned and fell into a ditch following the crash near an eatery between 3 AM and 3.30 AM on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19, police said.

While many of the workers were from Jharkhand and West Bengal, some were from Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, they said. "In the accident, most of the labourers were crushed under these bags, which were on the trailer truck, and died. Some of them succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital," District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said, adding all the deceased were men.

The mini-truck, which was going from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh, had stopped at the eatery as some workers wanted to have tea. It was carrying around 22 people, including five women and seven children, officials said. The trailer truck with 43 migrants was coming from Rajasthan, they said.

Both the vehicles were ferrying people who found themselves without jobs, money or food during the lockdown and were desperate to get back home. Local villagers assisted the police and the administration in the rescue operation as JCB machines were used to pull out the people from under the lime sacks.

The badly mangled vehicles showed the intensity of the crash..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has warned that players will not be ready for competitive action until the end of June as the Premier League looks to restart the season next month. The league has been suspended since mid-March but its ...

Retailers' association miffed at eco package, says emergent issues facing retailers not addressed

The Retailers Association of India RAI on Sunday expressed disappointment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus saying emergent issues facing retailers have not been addressed. The retail industry body also said that with no income ...

Gujarat: Migrants attack cops, damage vehicles near Rajkot

Demanding immediate travel arrangements, migrant workers on Sunday hurled stones at the police and damaged vehicles on a national highway near Rajkot in Gujarat, police said. Some police personnel and a local journalist were injured in the ...

Suicide bombing in Somalia kills governor, three others in Puntland -police

The governor of Mudug, a region in Somalias semi-autonomous state of Puntland, was killed with three of his bodyguards in a suicide car bombing on Sunday that was claimed by Islamist group al Shabaab, police said. A suicide car bomb hit the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020