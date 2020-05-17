4 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka's Dharwad
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharwad, taking the total number of cases in the district to 26, said Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan on Sunday.ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:22 IST
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharwad, taking the total number of cases in the district to 26, said Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan on Sunday. Among the new cases reported, two have travel history to Mumbai and one to Kolhapur in Maharashtra.
Of all the positive cases reported, seven have been discharged and 19 are under treatment at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hubli. According to the Ministry of Health and Famly Welfare, Karnataka has so far reported 1,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 496 cured or discharged cases and 36 deaths. (ANI)
