Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 BSF men suffering from chronic kidney disease, cancer recover from COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:12 IST
5 BSF men suffering from chronic kidney disease, cancer recover from COVID-19

Five BSF personnel suffering from chronic kidney disease and cancer are among the 74 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, as per official data issued on Sunday. These five paramilitary forces -- the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police force and the Sashastra Seema Bal -- also saw 28 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking their combined active cases to 680, as per data accessed by PTI.

"Thirteen personnel have been discharged since yesterday (Saturday) after they tested negative for coronavirus," BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said. "These include five brave bordermen who got infected while undergoing treatment of their other ongoing battle with CKD-V that is a chronic kidney ailment (three men) and cancer (two personnel)," he said.

The official added that the personnel being discharged will undergo another round of quarantine before joining work. BSF, the 2.5 lakh personnel-strong force that guards India's fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh, now has 205 active cases apart from two deaths due to the pandemic.

Overall, 148 BSF personnel have recovered from the disease till now, Bhardwaj added. The CRPF also saw 54 more recoveries, taking down the tally of its overall active cases to 174 apart from the death of a Sub-Inspector rank official last month.

Its 31st battalion based in Delhi, that became a COVID-19 hotspot as about 137 personnel were infected within its campus in Mayur Vihar phase-III area, has seen close to 100 recoveries now. The country's largest paramilitary CRPF, with a strength of 3.25 lakh personnel,  reported no fresh case of coronavirus infection to its troops.

The ITBP, that guards the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), saw 13 fresh cases and 164 of its personnel are under treatment for COVID-19 at present. The chief of the 90,000 personnel-strong force, S S Deswal, also issued a statement for his under-treatment officials saying they should not feel demoralised and the ITBP will ensure the best medical treatment and health care facilities for them.

Deswal said in his message that he is assured that the personnel suffering from the disease will get well soon and join the border guarding force to serve the country with dedication again. The 1.62 lakh personnel-strong CISF also saw five fresh COVID-19 cases with four in the unit that guards the Delhi Metro and one in the wing that secures important government installations in the national capital.

The CISF, designated as the national aviation security force, also reported seven recoveries and its active cases now stand at 116. It had seen the highest number of deaths, at three, from the viral disease among the CAPFs.

The Nepal and Bhutan borders guarding force SSB reported no fresh case for the second straight day as 21 of its personnel are under treatment for the disease. A senior CAPF official said the new guidelines for treatment and discharge of COVID-19-exposed and infected people has led to many troops of these forces being discharged as most of the positive personnel were asymptomatic and had a high level of immunity.

These forces, about 10 lakh men and women in combined strength and under the command of the Union home ministry, have had six deaths from the pandemic..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.Sho...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

PLFI ultra killed in Jharkhand's Simdega

An ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI was killed and another injured on Sunday in a gunbattle with the police in Jharkhands Simdega district, officials said. The gunbattle happened near Bendochuan village in the Jald...

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020