Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: School, college buildings to be used as shelter, says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, said that following the lockdown norms, a number of large temporary shelters have been identified in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:09 IST
Cyclone Amphan: School, college buildings to be used as shelter, says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner
Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, said that following the lockdown norms, a number of large temporary shelters have been identified in the state. "As this year we are facing the coronavirus threat, we cannot have infrastructure where people can be crammed into during cyclone. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, a number of large temporary shelters with basic amenities have been identified to be used during the cyclone. These are basically school and college buildings," Jena told ANI.

"Though further decision on evacuation operation will be taken only after today's update by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9:30 pm, 18 teams of National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) have been prepared. Some of the teams have already reached the four districts which will be impacted the most during a cyclone - Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Baleshwar," he further said. Cyclone Amphan, as per latest information by the IMD, is lying centred at about 980 km down south of Paradeep and it is moving in a northwesterly direction and it is expected that it will recurve by Sunday evening.

After recurve, it will move in a northeasterly direction towards the north Bay of Bengal. As per the latest trend analysis of IMD model, it is likely to make landfall on May 20 afternoon to evening between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh. "Once the recurve process is completed it will be possible for IMD to give a much better and accurate forecast regarding the path, velocity, speed of the cyclone and time and place of landfall," Jena further said.

"As per IMD advisory, some rainfall would start around the evening of May 18 in southern coastal districts, wind speed might be 40-45 km per hour. On May 19, the whole coastal Odisha will experience moderate to heavy rainfall and wind speed may go up to 65 km per hour. On May 20 morning, the north Odisha districts including parts of Mayurbhanj are expected to have heavy to very heavy rainfall and wind speed may go up to 85-90 km per hour," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu says new govt will be sworn-in with pledge of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced that a new government led by him will be sworn-in with a pledge of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank to write another glorified chapter in the history of Zionism. On Wednesda...

7 Islamic State militants escape jail in NE Syria; 4 caught

Seven members of the Islamic State group escaped from a small prison in northeast Syria on Sunday, with four recaptured and a search continuing for the remaining three, said Syrian state media and an official with the main Kurdish-led U.S.-...

2 drown at home of former All-Star Crawford

A woman and a 5-year-old boy drowned Saturday at the north Houston home of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, the Houston Chronicle reported. The boy was spotted in the pool and was struggling to breathe when a 25-year-old woman jumped in to...

As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankas former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020