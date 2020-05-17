Guest workers walking towards Mangaluru from Manipal stopped

Guest workers walking towards Mangaluru from Manipal stoppedPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:22 IST
Mangaluru, May 17 (PTI): A group of 50 migrant workers who set out on foot from Manipal in Udupi district to Mangaluru, a distance of 60 km, on Sunday, was stopped by the police at Kaup in the district and sent back. The workers, hailing from Jharkhand, were walking to the city hoping to get a train to their home state, the police said.
After being without work in the construction sector in Manipal due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the workers decided to go back to their native place, the police said. The workers were stopped on the national highway after local people in Kaup informed the police of their movement.
The police managed to convince the guest workers and sent them back to Manipal, the sources said..
