Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:44 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Centre's lockdown 4.0 guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he announced that a detailed plan to ease restrictions in the national capital will be announced on Monday. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that his government had utilised the lockdown period to prepare the city's healthcare system in case there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," he said in a tweet. "Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday)," he said in another tweet.

In a statement issued earlier, the Delhi government said that the Centre's guidelines for the fourth phase lockdown are in the right direction of opening up economy and leaving it to states to work out the details. "We do expect a slight increase in cases when the economy reopens and Delhi is prepared to deal with it. We have always been saying that we all will now have to learn to live with Corona," the statement said.

"We used the last two month lockdown period to prepare ourselves for dealing with coronavirus by improving necessary logistics and health infrastructure," the government said in the statement. On Sunday, centre extended ongoing lockdown till May 31 and said that prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till the last end of this month.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cabinet meets on May 18

Hyderabad, May 17 PTI The Telangana cabinet is meeting here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The cabinet is likely to discuss on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on the COVID-19 lockdown and f...

Curfew in Himachal till May 31; State may see spike in coronavirus cases with return of migrants: CM Thakur

Curfew will continue in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday after the Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.&#160; The state government had imposed the curfe...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus. Kuwaits health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020