Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal' Hamirpur

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Sunday, taking the total in the district to 10. There are seven active cases in the district while two patients have recovered and one died, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harikesh Meena said.

Two fresh COVID-19 cases have been found in Gwal Pathar gram panchayat in Nadaun subdivision. One of them hails from Teongli village and is 60-year-old. He had come from Mumbai on May 13 and was kept under quarantine since then.

The other one, who is 35-year-old, had come back from Mumbai on May 12 along with his wife and three others in a taxi. He was also in quarantine since then. Meena said the entire Gwal Pathar gram panchayat has been sealed till next orders.

Nadaun sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was instructed to take stock of the situation, he added. Meanwhile, all primary and secondary contacts of both are being traced and their samples will also be taken for COVID-19 tests, the DC said.