COVID-19: Malegaon, with 617 cases, remains Nashik hotspot

The samples of six people whodied earlier in hotspot Malegaon in Nashik tested positive fornovel coronavirus on Sunday, and the addition of 14 cases tookthe COVID-19 count in the district to 796, health officialssaid

The death toll due to the infection now stands at 42,of which 40 are from Malegaon and two from Nashik city, theyadded

"Among the 14 new cases, nine are from Malegaon. As ofnow, Malegaon has 617 COVID-19 cases," an official said.